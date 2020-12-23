✖

Another 90 Day Fiancé couple is headed for divorce. After their official split in May, Before the 90 Days star Usman "SojaBoy" Umar has officially served his estranged wife, Lisa Hamme, with divorce papers, the Nigerian rapper confirmed to InTouch Weekly Monday, adding that Hamme has not taken the news well.

"Lisa and I are no longer together, she was served [papers] last week and she [doesn’t want to] accept it," the TLC star, 30, told the outlet in a new statement. "My lawyer called her so that she can explain why or complain [about] the divorce, but she yelled at him and cut the call."

“After that, she call on Zoom to lie to people as usual as she does," Umar continued of their legal issues past and present. "Now, I’m free and if you look at me very well you will see that I’m happy and getting better without drama and about the money she took from me KIV (Keep In View).”

Monday, Umar shared news of his newfound freedom on Instagram, sharing footage of their wedding from Before the 90 Days with a telling caption. "Is either I was brain washed or I was charmed by this woman, look at my mom and brother’s faces they were all not happy but I keep on going," he wrote, adding a number of face palm emojis and prayer hands. "Thanks to almighty for setting ME free." Hamme, 53, also confirmed she was done with Umar during a for-pay Zoom call Friday, to which SojaBoy had earlier made reference, as per InTouch.

In March, Hamme accused her ex of using her to get on the 90 Day Fiancé cast in order to promote his rap career, which was a central plot point of their season. "He used me. He married me just to be on a TV show that people would recognize his name to sell his music,” she said during a now-deleted Instagram Live, InTouch reported.

"I tried to work with him, his brothers tried to work with him. He thinks it’s just him, he thinks he’s going to do what he wants and he’s never going to apologize for anything he’s ever said bad about me," Hamme said of her ex, accusing him of running a "romance scam," which is "very illegal" in Nigeria. "It puts that stigma back onto Nigeria again and that’s what I didn’t want to do," she said.