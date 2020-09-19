'90 Day Fiance' Ashley Martson and Jay Smith Break up 'for Good'

On Saturday, 90 Day Fiance star Ashley Marston revealed that she and Jay Smith have broken up again, and this time she says it's "for good." The reality star posted about the break-up on Instagram, explaining that she wanted to tell fans herself before the news could get muddled by incomplete reports. She vowed that this time she will not be getting back with Smith.

"Before the stories get all misconstrued, I will just address it myself. Jay and I have made the decision to separate for good," Marston wrote. "I thought I was stronger and more forgiving but I'm not. Sometimes when trust is broken, it just cannot be repaired. I wish Jay the best and we are both on the same page with this."

As for the reason for this break up, Marston said that it was a very simple parting of the ways, with no major drama attached. She wrote: "No one cheated. No one did anything. I simply couldn't get over the past."

Marston was presumably referring to the cheating scandals, both on and off of TV. She tried to make up with him throughout these trials — even returning for a season of the spin-off series 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? In the end, however, it was not enough.

"I gave my all to this marriage and as I type this I'm heartbroken, this isn't how I envisioned my future," she continued. "We want to thank everyone who has supported us and were rooting for us. Have a good weekend everyone. To my close friends and family I'm sorry you're finding out this way but I just don't have the strength to talk about it. Please forgive me."

Marston and Smith met and married in Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, and then returned in Season 4 of Happily Ever After? Marston filed for divorce in January of 2019, but reconciled before they could go through with it and ultimately withdrew the paperwork. She filed for divorce again in April of 2019, then they reconciled again in July of that year. There was one more close call in March of 2020, according to a report by In Touch Weekly, before this final announcement.

All of these incidents were marred by alleged cheating scandals, often involving Marston finding Smith's profile on the dating app Tinder. So far, neither Marston nor Smith has offered any follow-up to her blunt announcement on Saturday.