'90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined' Viewers Share Mixed Reactions to TLC's Coronavirus Pandemic Spinoff

Like most of Hollywood, TLC had to get creative when it came to its original programming. When it came to 90 Day Fiance, the network found an easy solution in producing a special quarantine limited series featuring couples from past seasons.

90 Day Fiance is currently in the middle of another season, Before the 90 Days. On that season, Ed has become a viral sensation after urging Rose to shave her legs. There was also the shower scene the two shared that captivated the audience. Ed also shot down rumors that Rose is currently engaged to another woman. As for Monday's new series, the quarantine version was first brought up in the beginning of April as TLC sought to produce new content amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard Lee, the president and general manager of TLC, spoke with Variety about the decision to produce a show that features nothing but home-produced videos. "I think our audience is incredibly forgiving right now, and I'm hoping that they accept the way it looks," Lee explained before admitting that "it will be messy." Lee also added that the couples who were asked to be a part of it were excited to have the opportunity. “They're seizing this opportunity," he revealed. "I think that they're actually really enjoying it, being able to show a part of their lives at home."

With such a new concept coming to the forefront, which is something that ABC is venturing into as it finds a new way to continue on with the American Idol season, there was doubt as to how those at home would react to the quickly put together show. With the first episode premiering, it appears as though a mix of reactions have poured in, most of which being positive as fans of the series are happy to have some new content to watch.