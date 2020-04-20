'90 Day Fiance' Star 'Big Ed' Brown Reacts to Rumors Rose Is Engaged to a Woman

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star "Big Ed" Brown is opening up about his relationship on the hit TLC show with 24-year-old Philippines resident Rosemarie, addressing head-on rumors that she is now engaged to a woman that surfaced earlier this month in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. While he couldn't spill all the details about their relationship standing today, Ed told the outlet, "I'm happy, that's all I can tell you. I'm very, very happy."

He then admitted he has "no idea" if the relationship rumors surrounding Rose were true, saying fans should read things online with a bit of skepticism. "You know, half the stuff I read online — not like half the stuff, more like 90 percent of the stuff I read online — is not true," he said. "It's people grabbing information, and bits and bits of information, and they're just creating fake news. They don't know what's going on. I know what's going on in my heart." Meanwhile, Rose has denied the speculation in an Instagram post captured by a Reddit user last week, writing, "The rumor that I'm engaged to a woman is NOT TRUE #stopthelies."

Ed added to ET that the 30-year age gap between him and Rose never proved to be an issue in their relationship, which suffered from Ed's pushing for Rosemarie to take an STD test and questioning that she was simply using him for his money and for a possible green card. "We're still exploring that, at this point," he said. "At this point [in the show], I still have suspicions."

As for the infamous scene in which Ed asked Rosemarie to shave her legs, garnering backlash online from people who felt he was being inappropriate, the San Diego resident said where he's from, both men and woman laser off their body hair. He added that he offered to shave Rose's legs, but she declined, offering instead fo shave his beard. "We both ended up shaving ourselves and it worked out," he said. "But I got a lot of heat for that, but that's what that was."

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs on Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET. Monday, TLC will debut a new self-shot spinoff titled 90 Day Fiance: Self Quarantined at 9 p.m. ET. For more on the 90 Day Fiance franchise from PopCulture, visit here.