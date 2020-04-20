'90 Day Fiance' Star 'Big Ed' Brown Talks 'Surreal' Shower Scene With Rose and Her Dad

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star "Big Ed" Brown is opening up about the "surreal" experience of living through one of the TLC series' most instantly iconic scenes, when in an episode that aired earlier this month, he bathed alongside girlfriend Rosemarie's dad as she assisted at their home in the Philippines. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Ed revealed the experience was as unpleasant as it looked on television.

"Oh my god," Ed said upon recalling the stay at Rose's home, which eventually prompted him to book a hotel. "The conditions were unanticipated. I knew going in that it wasn't going to be a pleasant experience, but I didn't expect it to be as bad as it was. There was, like, a monsoon and the electricity went out, and it pretty much rained on me, like, 'drip drip,' all night long."

"When I woke up in the morning, it looked like a thousand bullet holes were in the ceiling because the light was shining through, so that was my experience," he continued. "I wake up, and I'm already miserable and then I'm like, 'I need to go take a bath.' I didn't even know where the bath was ... and then sure enough, we're going by her dad's room and then he's like, 'Hey, I want to bathe with you.' I'm like, 'OK.' So we walk another six feet to this 50-gallon drum of water and hence the bath scene with her dad. I'm dropping the soap, it's surreal. Rose is sitting there hosing me off. It is freaking freezing, the water was actually really, really cold."

Complaining that he had gotten less than two hours of sleep the night he spent with Rose's family, he added that the conditions had him "really afraid" for his safety. "There's exposed wires everywhere and the water was dripping inside, and the electricity kept coming on and going off, so that fan would go on and off, so, that scared me," he explained. "So, I was worried about getting electrocuted. I was getting bit by mosquitoes and my co-worker said they have mosquitoes that can fly and of course, they didn't have any windows, and so all of that was weighing on my mind. I was just miserable."