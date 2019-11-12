‘90 Day Fiance’: Robert’s Friend Warns Him of Marrying Anny Over Money Concerns

Robert and Anny finally began their life together on Sunday’s episode of 90 Day Fiancé. After booking a cruise to the Dominican Republic and then proposing to her after just eight hours together, Robert was finally able to welcome Anny into his home in Winter Park, Florida.

Before her arrival, though, Robert received some advice from his friend, Juan, who suggested he reconsider all that he’s about to get into. He warned Robert that Anny likely is using him to gain U.S. citizenship.

“I hope I’m wrong, but do you know her like that,” Juan said to Robert. “You know her by phone basically because you’ve only met her how many times? I just don’t get it.”

Juan, who is from the same country as Anny, said that women from his countries only care for “dollar signs.” He called bringing a girl from there to the states is “insane.” He feels that Anny is asking Robert for money but that he is afraid to admit the truth.

Lawd, Robert…Juan knows the type of woman Anny is, you should listen. #90DayFiance — incognito1922 (@incognito1922) November 11, 2019

“Another point I’m going to bring up… why a girl from over there, man? You’re not spending money to get her down here and she hasn’t asked you for anything, nothing at all? I’m not going to believe you, you haven’t sent her any type of money?”

Eventually, Robert does tell Juan that he has sent her money but not because she ever asked for it.

“You’re spending money on a girl that you don’t know… from what I see, it’s not worth it,” Juan said, adding that once they “get that green card, it’s a done deal.”

Robert please listen to your friend juan . Anny is just using you bro figure it out ???? — shawn (@shawn99096658) November 11, 2019

While the two went back and forth on this issue, it ultimately didn’t deter Robert from moving on with his life and preparing for his fiancée’s arrival. At the end of the episode, Anny arrived at his home where she met his son, Bryson, for the first time.

The two got together well at the start but an issue arose when Anny realized that Robert plans to have his son sleep in the same bed with them every night. To that, Anny became greatly concerned about the proposition as she sought to have alone time with Robert.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.