’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova Get Married

90 Day Fiancé stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova are officially married, tying the knot in a courthouse ceremony after more than two years together following her immigration to the U.S. from Russia with the couple’s son, Alex. The 22-year-old bride announced the big news on Instagram Friday, sharing a family selfie with their marriage license outside the courthouse.

“30.08.2019 we are officially husband and wife,” she wrote alongside the photo.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Olga (@koshimbetova) on Aug 30, 2019 at 12:00pm PDT

Fans flocked to the comments section with their feelings on the union, with one writing, “Congratulations! I’m excited to see your big wedding if you’re having one. I love your style so I feel like your wedding would be amazing.”

Others were less convinced that the marriage would last with one follower stirring up a conversation in the comments by writing, “He’s not a good person, he doesn’t treat you right. You deserve better for you and your son.”

“How do u know he is not?” another fired back, claiming TLC shows “only [the] bad part and drama part.”

Koshimbetova and Frend certainly have had their ups and downs since they appeared on Season 6 of the hit reality show, meeting while the Russian native was spending her summer in the U.S. Koshimbetova became pregnant unexpectedly, returning to Russia to give birth in April 2018, but after she was approved for a K-1 visa as Frend’s bride-to-be, returned stateside in April 2019.

In June, the couple celebrated their 2-year anniversary, with Frend writing on Instagram at the time, “Today marks 2 years together. Has it been perfect ? No. But in reality all relationships do have there ups and downs, but staying together is what makes the relationship so very strong [sic].”

“I appreciate you Olga so much for staying patient with me while I found my way I was so lost without you here with me and now that I have you i never want to let you go [sic],” he continued. “So here’s to 2 years down and many more to come I love you babychka.”

Photo credit: TLC