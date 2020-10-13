'90 Day Fiance' Couple Steven and Olga Split After 1 Year of Marriage

✖

Another 90 Day Fiance couple is calling it quits. Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova broke up after just one year of marriage. Frend announced the news on his Instagram Story Saturday. The couple was featured on 90 Day Fiance Season 6 and are parents to 2-year-old son Alex. Fans began speculating that the two broke up when Koshimbetova recently visited her family in California without Frend.

"People keep asking if Olga and I are [together] but the answer is, we went into this super blindly," Frend, 22, wrote on Instagram, reports InTouch Weekly. "There’s a lot the show left out that’ll have people confused but we have learned a lot about each other over this whole journey but we’re better at being coparents to our boy. We’re both civil and cause no drama because our son’s mental health is too priority." He ended the post with another note, telling fans not to assume they "know the full story" from that single post. Koshimbetova has not addressed the split yet.

Frend, who is from Maryland, and Koshimbetova, who was born in Russia, recently unfollowed each other on Instagram. Frend also began deleting photos of Koshimbetova from his Instagram page. Koshimbetova, 23, also shared snaps of a trip to California with only their son last month. "Where is Steven? Where did you go? Why did you go alone? And many many other questions I received when I told that I’m going to California," she wrote in a Sept. 22 post.

Koshimbetova visited an uncle who has lived in California for 23 years, and the trip was delayed due to the wildfires there. "I was so excited because I couldn’t spend more days sitting at home. After a car crash, we [were] literally stuck at home and unfortunately, there are no Uber with a car seat and no bus for us," she told fans. She also suggested the trip was good for her relationship with Frend since being together all the time "can be really tough," she wrote.

Koshimbetova and Frend were first seen on 90 Day Fiance in Season 6, which aired in 2018 and 2019. They met in Maryland, where Koshimbetova was vacationing. At the end of the summer, they discovered Koshimbetova was pregnant with their son. Although she returned to Maryland briefly, she had to go back to Russia, where she gave birth. Frend's first trip to Russia was chronicled on the show. Koshimbetova received her visa to live in the U.S. in April 2019, and they married a few months later in August 2019.