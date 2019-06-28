’90 Day Fiance’ Star Olga Koshimbetova Finally in America With Fiance Steven Frend

Speculation is rife about 90 Day Fiance stars Steven Frend and Olga Koshimbetova following their appearance on the TLC series. Fans feared the couple had split, following several obstacles in getting Koshimbetova and the baby she and Frend share to the United States. It appears, however, that the pair are still together and are stronger than ever.

The couple has been sharing photos from their time together with their son Alex in Maryland, according to In Touch Weekly. Earlier this week, Frend shared a photo of himself, Olga and Alex together on what appeared to be a dock. He said in the caption that he was taking in the sights with his little family in Annapolis.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Koshimbetova shared the same photo, along with a handful of others, on her Instagram. She shared a cute little story that gave fans a glimpse inside their attempts to get some cute family photos in the caption. The TLC personality also included an outtake and a sweet photo of her son petting a dog they came across during the outing.

Fans were elated to see the family reunited.

“You three are amazing together,” one follower wrote.

“U guys r so cute!” another commented.

“Oh so happy seeing you both … love from [Canada],” a third wrote in the comments.

“Omg!!! Your family is finally here? Welcome Olga to the good ole USA!!” another wrote.

Although they’ve been apart for much of their relationship, Koshimbetova posted about her beau, Frend, through much of it. On Father’s Day she sent a sweet message to him, featuring an adorable photo of Frend watching Alex play in a pool.

She also marked the 2-year anniversary of their initial meeting on Instagram. The post included a photo of the three of them and a lengthy caption about what she hopes the future holds for them.

“time flies so fast that two years have passed since our meeting. We have already went through a lot of things, but this is only the beginning of our adventure with you, get ready baby,” Koshimbetova captioned the Instagram post.

Frend and Koshimbetova appeared on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance. The pair met while Koshimbetova was vacationing in the United States from Russia. After just over a month together, Koshimbetova learned that she was pregnant.

Frend made his first visit to Russia to visit Koshimbetova and be there for the birth of their son. Meanwhile fans waited to learn whether or not Koshimbetova’s K-1 visa would be approved, allowing her and baby Alex to move to America to be with Frend.

In April, Frend revealed on his Instagram Story that Koshimbetova’s visa was approved, according to In Touch Weekly. The pair were just waiting on “plane tickets.”