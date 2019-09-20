’90 Day Fiance’ Star Nicole Nafziger Addresses Whether She and Azan Tefou Will Return for Another Season

90 Day Fiance star Nicole Nafziger confirmed she and Azan Tefou will not be returning to the long-running TLC franchise, but not for the reason many fans thought. Nafziger debunked rumors that she was fired from the show because she was violent with Azan. Instead, Nafziger said the two just decided not to return.

On Monday, Nafziger shared a selfie, adding, “Only experience helps you get through life” in the caption.

Later, a fan asked her for an explanation for her leaving the series.

“Is it true that you and Azan won’t be on TLC anymore because you were physically violent with him?” the fan wrote.

“No. We aren’t going to be on another season because we chose not to go on again right now,” Nafziger replied.

Nafziger and Tefou have been together for four years, but are still in a long-distance relationship although they have yet to get married. Tefou lives in Morocco and they are trying to navigate the K-1 visa process.

The couple has been dogged by break-up rumors, but those are not true. As recently as Aug. 31, Tefou appeared on Nafziger’s Instagram. She shared a screenshot of him FaceTiming her with May, her daughter from a previous relationship.

“Soon it will be four years and it’s crazy how much we’ve been through. Ups and downs, rumors, tears, fights, love, connection, faith, Love,” Nafziger wrote on Instagram. “We’ve been through it all. All the time we are getting stronger as a couple and understanding more of each other. Our Journey is longer then others but that doesn’t make it less true to each other. Just means we get stronger along the way. One day we’ll never have to leave each other’s side and it will be amazing. Until then I’ll continue to support you as you support me. I love you.”

Nafziger and Tefou first appeared on 90 Day Fiance Seasons 4 and 5 before joining 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? for Seasons 3 and 4. They were planning to get married this summer in Morocco, but those plans once again fell through, so Nafziger decided to enroll May in a school in the U.S. Once they do get married, the couple plans to live in the U.S.

“The good thing is her life is getting back on track. She’s starting this new phase of living on her own, working, and putting May into school,” an insider told InTouch Weekly.

Nafziger has also been focusing on her weight loss journey. She shared a new photo of herself earlier this month, adding, “When your daughter tells you you’re a princess and takes a picture.”

“I am so happy to be on this fitness journey with all of y’all. There are some who say I inspire them to start their fitness journey and that really means so much that I can help others by jump-starting my own journey,” she wrote in November 2018. “Seeing all the messages y’all send is just amazing! I’ll continue to share my journey with y’all and show my progress.”

