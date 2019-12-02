’90 Day Fiance’: Mike and Natalie Share Awkward Pregnancy Talk, and Fans Can’t Stop Talking About It

When couples on 90 Day Fiance engage in talks about the future, it’s not all that uncommon for things to get a bit awkward. Many of the discussions end up going two different ways due to cultural differences, understandably, while others end up just being one-sided. On Sunday’s episode, one of the more awkward pregnancy talks occurred between Mike and Natalie as the two were in completely separate camps in regards to what they envision.

With Mike in Ukraine as the K1 Visa process remains ongoing, Natalie shared with Mike at the table that she had something to talk about. She made him aware that she’s ready for a baby — now.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since she’s 35, she feels now is the time. For Mike, though, he told her he wants to get through the process first, which still could take another six months, before even thinking about starting a family.

Natalie….you got a couple more years. You’re only 35. I would think Mike would want to be a hands on Dad….and have you AND his child in America. Both are relatively healthy. She needs to SLOW. DOWN and stop being SELFISH. #90DayFiance — Rosie (@RealRosieCheeks) December 2, 2019

The awkward conversation was a hot topic on social media.

“I didn’t realize Natalie was 35, now I get why she wants kids NOW. Makes a little more sense, men can spawn a kid whenever,” one user remarked.

Natalie continued to push the agenda on Mike, and she had a counter for every point he attempted to make. At one point, he said he wanted to be there with her through the process, to take her to her doctor appointments and be by her side. To that, she said that’s what her mother is for.

“Natalie is super selfish,” another user commented. “Why would you want Mike to miss your pregnancy and possibly the birth. What if you never get a visa now, this is man is separated from his child. Age is not a valid excuse.”

Mike did withhold from Natalie that he faces some issues with debt, which is also a reason he wants to wait but one he has not shared yet with his fiance.

All this confusion could be avoided if mike would just tell Natalie he’s a big broke boy #90DayFiance — AYo Esq. (@Ayo48) December 2, 2019

The two continued to go back and forth and ultimately didn’t come to a decision, despite Natalie’s aggressive urging.

Speaking to the camera, Mike said the two have a lot to figure out before they can even begin to think about having a child together.

90 Day Fiance airs on Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.