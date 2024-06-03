'90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise': Shawn Shocked by 'Really Inappropriate' Questions From Alliya's Friend After Engagement in Exclusive Sneak Peek

90 Day Fiancé: Love in Paradise couple Shawn and Alliya don't have long to celebrate their engagement before facing some serious scrutiny from their loved ones. In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Monday's all-new episode of the TLC show, Shawn admits he's shocked at the "really inappropriate" questions being asked by Alliya's American best friend Jackie as their scenic Brazilian waterfall trip turns into more of an interrogation.

"Today, in order to celebrate our engagement, Alliya is taking Jackie and myself to her favorite waterfall in Rio de Janeiro," Shawn explains of his fiancée's intentions behind the trip. The California hairstylist continues, "Unfortunately, on the van ride to the waterfall, Jackie was asking me a lot of questions – if there's going to be a prenup, what's happening with my money? If I drop dead, what's gonna happen with that money?"

"I felt the questions were really inappropriate," Shawn admits. However, as the trio arrives at their "beautiful" destination, the newly engaged reality personality tries to put the uncomfortable interaction behind him. "I'm trying to put all that aside," he tells the camera. "It's the day after my engagement. I wanna have fun."

Alliya is also ready to make the most of the stunning environment, stripping down for a topless photoshoot in front of the falls. With Jackie and Shawn working to capture all her best angles, it seems like the awkward van ride is behind them – for now. Meanwhile, Alliya admits privately that she's "glad" Jackie went in so hard on her future husband.

"I know Jackie put Shawn on the spot today, but I'm glad that she's looking out for me," she tells the camera. "She asked him things that I didn't know about and I wouldn't know how to ask about. ... I admire that Jackie says what she thinks, and I know that I need to be more like her."

After Alliya's photo session wraps, Jackie compliments her bestie, saying, "You looked really good in the photos." Shawn jokes, "Thank you for making me not only your hairdresser, but your photographer, your makeup consultant," as Jackie teases, "My job is much easier. I'm just like third wheel and that's it."

Shawn points out that Jackie is "obviously advisor" to Alliya too, "because, I was like, what the heck is she reaming me for on our vacation?" He continues, "We just gonna engaged 12 hours ago, and she's already like, 'What's the deed to your house? What's happening when you drop dead?'" How will Jackie and Alliya respond to Shawn's pushback?

