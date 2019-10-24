’90 Day Fiance’: Laura Jallali Confirms Split From Husband Aladin

It’s over between Laura and Aladin Jallali! After longtime rumors that the 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way couple had called things quit just months after marrying in Tunisia, Laura officially confirmed things were over between her and her husband ahead of Monday’s tell-all episode. Taking to Instagram with a video for her followers, Laura got candid about her emotional state leading up to its airing.

“It’s been great to… well, let’s be honest, I lost my marriage due to this show,” the TLC personality said after asking fans to tune in. “However, what I have lost in a husband, I have gained in so many amazing, wonderful friends, and I was able to work with a really fantastic cast.”

She continued, “So I lost something, but I have gained a lot. And I so much appreciate your support and being with me and understanding and cheering me on all the time.”

After Monday’s episode revealed that things between Laura and Aladin had taken a turn for the worse after Laura claims she was no longer able to support her husband’s lifestyle, one of her followers commented under the video, “I thought your marriage ended because your funds ended.”

Laura responded, “Hun when the [money] ran out due to the show…so did my husband ! I told him i can no longer bring him to canada so he was out! He has lots of women now willing to sponsor him so good luck and god bless.”

Another follower chimed in, “Gained what?? Embarrassed your son he told you so and he is right on,” prompting Laura to agree, “Yes he was.”

Other fans were quick to offer their support during this tough time for the reality personality.

“You have been and still are 1 of my favourite person’s of all the 90 DAYS…..” one wrote. “I’m so Sorry your marriage did not work but I do wish you all the best and for the future a lot at of LOVE and More Jiggy freaking jiggy.”

Another added, “Just remember when one door closes another one opens don’t be afraid to go through the doors of opportunity there’s always blessings at the other end. And that my friend is no joke.”

Aladin, for his part, has all but confirmed the split on his page, deleting all the photos of his wife from his page and sharing a number of videos appearing to shade her, including one showing him laughing alongside the text, “When someone says they will destroy you but they accidentally set themselves on fire instead!!!”

“We all get what we deserve…” he captioned the video, adding the hashtags “countdown to freedom of speech” and “karma’s a b—.”

