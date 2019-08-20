’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Throws Las Vegas Strip Club Birthday Bash

90 Day Fiancé‘s Larissa Dos Santos Lima rang in her 33rd year with a bang, celebrating the milestone with an over-the-top birthday celebration Saturday night at the Crazy Horse 3 Gentlemen’s Club in Las Vegas, where just months earlier she and ex-husband Colt Johnson threw separate divorce parties.

In photos from the event, the Brazilian reality personality rocked a neon green bodycon dress featuring cut-outs to show off her toned midsection while letting loose with boyfriend Eric Nichols. Alongside friends and fans, the 33-year-old enjoyed tacos and a custom gold cake featuring her iconic quote from the TLC show, “Who is against the queen will die!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Returning to where she first debuted her beau following a contentious split from Johnson, the reality star had no qualms moving on with her life at the Vegas club.

“I did my divorce party there few months ago and have so much fun,” Dos Santos Lima told InTouch Weekly ahead of the bash.”The music, the girls with big boobies, cocktails and the food was so good. I have the best pizza I ever have there. I can’t wait!”

Things are going well with Nichols, she added to the outlet, revealing, “We are doing good. It feels good for me to be in a healthy relationship. We take it a day at a time. He is bashful but he knows he can not keep his hands off me, Larissa.”

Dos Santos Lima first introduced Johnson to her new man on the Tell All special last month, much to her ex’s outrage.

“You’re an a–hole, Larissa,” Johnson snapped after Nichols was brought into his ex-wife’s interview. “I poured my heart out to you… and you’re laughing and making fun of me.”

She responded, “I don’t want to film any more. I don’t [want to] be here, to be betrayed by them. When they stop to offend me, I can come back with my boyfriend.”

Photo credit: Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Crazy Horse 3