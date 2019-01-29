’90 Day Fiance’ Larissa Dos Santos Lima Served Divorce Papers After Dramatic Split From Colt Johnson

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima has officially been served with divorce papers, after her dramatic split from Colt Johnson.

According to The Blast, Johnson filed the divorce paperwork on Jan. 11, and Lima has now been served them.

She has reportedly not responded to the legal filings in court, and the outlet notes that she does not appear to have legal representation as of yet.

In the divorce papers filed by Johnson, he cites that the couple has no joint property to split up, nor do they share any debt together. He also stated that he is not seeking any spousal support.

The divorce filing came after Lima was arrested earlier this month and charged with first degree domestic battery.

Lima took to social media after she was released from jail, and she pleaded with her followers and fans to donate what they could to a GoFundMe she set up to help with her legal fees. The fundraiser was reported by users as not being a valid charitable situation, however, and the site shut it down.

“It’s important to me. The immigration attorney, the divorce attorney and the criminal attorney. The kind of attorney I have to talk to about my case,” Lima said in an Instagram Live stream, informing her fans that the fund-raising page was taken down after “haters” reported it to GoFundMe. “I not feel happy about it, I not feel proud about it, but it’s something that I really need.”

“I cannot work and for now just to have my friends help me with the situation, so I really need it,” she went on to say. “To come here to beg—it’s really sad, really sad for me.”

Johnson has addressed the former-couple’s drama as well, taking to Instagram himself to express his side of the situation.

“I don’t understand my soon to be ex wife. She comes to America with literally nothing. The suitcases she used for travel I provided for her. On her arrival I already had clothes waiting for her to wear and everything she needed to start a basic life in America,” he in a post.

“Over the course of months I continued to provide for her, gave her shelter, food, and supported her wants and dreams. When she wanted a dress or makeup I bought it for her. When she wanted to take ESL classes I found a class for her and drove her,” Johnson continued.

“When she wanted to go to a gym I took her to every gym in town and eventually she joined two gyms simultaneously. When she needed a doctor, lawyer, therapist I would always do what I could for her,” he added. “My sole mission since her arrival was to see that she was happy, taken care for and nurtured. When she wanted to start her business I gave her a thousand dollars just to start. Every time she was in trouble, I was there.”

Lima is reportedly due back in court in February for a hearing on the alleged domestic violence incident.