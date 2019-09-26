’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Files Police Report Against Ex-Boyfriend

90 Day Fiance star Larissa Dos Santos Lima filed a police report against her ex-boyfriend, Eric Nichols, just days after their breakup earlier this month. The Blast reports that the TLC star claimed in the report that Nicole was harassing her, and that the case is currently under investigation. It’s unclear where she filed the alleged report, although she lives in Las Vegas.

In Instagram posts that have since been deleted, Lima reportedly revealed Wednesday that she took legal action against him and insinuated that he is also harassing her best friend, Carmen, with whom she’s been living since her divorce from Colt Johnson. She shared several screenshots showing text messages from Carmen telling Nichols, “If you harass me online or leak my private conversations with her, I will take you to court. This is a warning!!!”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Lima also called Nichols “petty” in the since-deleted posts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Yates TV (@johnyates327tv) on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

In the texts, which were reposted by a 90 Day Fiance fan account, Carmen also accused Nichols of treating Lima poorly during their relationship.

“Be a f—ing man and move on. You broke up with Larissa every single day, I really don’t get where all the pettiness is coming from, you should be happy she finally accept the fact it did not work out,” Carmen wrote.

Earlier this month, Lima announced her and Nichols’ break-up after less than a year of dating.

“After 8 months of being Erickee’s girlfriend I have to tell my followers that we have decided to break up and go our separate way,” she wrote. “There is no hard feelings or regrettees (sic), but I need to look in my own soul and focus on being the best Larissa I can be.”

Speaking of her divorce from Johnson, Lima added, “I try to heal one painful breakup by jumping in relationship with Erickee but I know now I need to work on me and focus on my healing of my scars.”

Despite the heartbreak compounded on heartbreak, Lima seemed optimistic about the future, noting, “I not sure what will come of the future but I am excited for it. I look forward to this time in my life as a reflection on my own personal dreamees (sic) and goals I set to do.”

Lima and Nichols met on Tinder after she split with Johnson due to their turbulent relationship after she immigrated from Brazil to the U.S. to become his wife.