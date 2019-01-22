’90 Day Fiance’ Star Larissa Dos Santos Lima Denies Drug Use, Suicide Threats After Arrest

90 Day Fiancé star Larissa Dos Santos Lima is addressing claims made by her estranged husband Colt Johnson that she swallowed pills and threatened suicide prior to her arrest for domestic violence earlier this month.

The TLC star took to Instagram Stories Monday to issue a statement to her fans about the claims that surfaced last week, writing, “Dear followers, friends and family, I would like to clarify that the rumors about drug abuse or suicide attempts are not true. I love for my life (sic) so much that I would never try to do something like this. These allegations are Completely false and I have all my medical records to prove it.”

She continued, “I am going through a difficult moment in my life and at this moment I would like to ask people to respect and avoid talking about things that are not real. I will make a video to talk about everything on my right time (sic).”

The Brazilian national was charged last week for domestic violence by Las Vegas prosecutors, who alleged in the complaint that she “did willfully and unlawfully use force or violence against or upon the person of her spouse” during the Jan. 10 fight that first prompted a police response to the couple’s home.

During the fight, which was in part chronicled on Instagram, Dos Santos Lima and Johnson got into an argument over his alleged purchase of a pornographic film, leaving Johnson with a “swollen lip” and “bloodied” gums and teeth, according to police. Dos Santos Limas also claimed she was bruised and scratched in the argument, but Las Vegas police said her injuries were inconsistent with her version of the story, noting “self-inflicted” wounds. Johnson told police that his wife took half a bottle of antidepressants and threatened to kill herself before being arrested.

She was arrested the following day and is out on bail, scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 12.

Johnson, meanwhile, filed for divorce the day of Dos Santos Lima’s arrest, and is reportedly forgoing alimony payment requests to expedite the process.

Following the divorce filing, Dos Santos Lima was asking her followers for assistance paying her legal fees, saying she had no ability to pay for the defense she would requite.

“It was extremely important for me because I have no income at this moment, once I can’t legally work yet and I can’t start my business. I also never had access or any control of the money we made on the show and with the cameos,” she wrote at the time. “They did buy to me some girl stuff so I could use on the show. Also, I want to thank everyone who [took] time to investigate the domestic violence episode and found a ‘history of long nails.’ The truth will come out. I’m in peace.”

Photo credit: TLC