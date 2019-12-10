’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jesse Meester Reveals ’50 Shades’-Like Movie Role Offer

90 Day Fiancé’s Jesse Meester will soon be heating things up on the big screen. With his split from fiancée Darcey Silva in the rear-view mirror, the 26-year-old reality personality teased to InTouch Weekly in a new interview that he will be a “main role” in an upcoming movie in the style of Fifty Shades of Gray.

“I’m trying to balance reality TV and acting because if I do too much reality TV, it’s going to take away from the acting aspect,” Meester explained, saying that before he appeared on the TLC reality show, he appeared in several smaller acting roles.

“I think a lot of people are confused like, ‘Is Jesse an actor?’” he continued. “I built my portfolio and now I got a call from an award-winning casting director, actually director, about some kind of 50 Shades kind of movie. It’s gonna be very interesting, and I’m very excited to do that.”

Meester didn’t go into much detail, as the project is in “early stages,” but the Amsterdam native claimed the story was an international-based reboot of something that was “really big in Europe in 2002.”

“I got my script today to start reading and studying the first parts,” he continued, adding he was excited to be getting back to his “passion” for acting.

Also in 2020, Meester revealed he has plans to write a book about intermittent fasting.

“My book is going to be not just about me, but about intermittent fasting,” he told the outlet. “Before all this, I helped a lot of clients with losing weight, with getting mental clarity. Because I can’t help every individually, I want to put the knowledge out there that helped so many clients, and I want to make it accessible for everyone.”

Meester has also been working on repairing some of the relationships from his past, including Silva’s ex, Tom Brooks, who appeared along Silva on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days during the most recent season before calling things off amid rumors of infidelity on both sides.

“Tom and I obviously went through the same thing,” Meester told InTouch. “So once we sat down, we literally felt sorry for each other. Like, bro, we’ve been cheated on at the same time. When I was with her, she was with him and the other way around. And then she portrayed it as if she was in contact for four years … It was a big scam. Big scam going on. [It was] very sad to hear all that and see that, for him, too. So I think that, if you talk about bonding, I think [I’m closest with] Tom.”

Photo credit: TLC