’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith Reveals Ashley Martson Has Been Hospitalized for ‘6 Days Straight’ Amid Health Issues

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson is back in the hospital just one month after she was hospitalized due to complications related to her lupus diagnosis.

According to Martson’s husband, Jay Smith, the TLC reality TV star was hospitalized on or around Thursday, Feb. 14. Sharing a video to his Instagram account on Monday, Feb. 18 of Martson attempting to get comfortable in her hospital bed, he wrote that she had spent “6 days straight in the hospital.”

It is not yet known if Martson has been discharged.

Neither Martson nor Smith have revealed the reason for her hospitalization, though it is believed to be related to her ongoing battle with lupus. Martson first revealed that she suffered from the autoimmune disease after fans were curious about marks on her face shown during the TLC reality show, and has been open about her struggles ever since.

In December, she was hospitalized over Christmas due to a flare-up of her lupus symptoms. That hospitalization was followed just weeks later by a second hospitalization after the 90 Day Fiancé star was found unconscious in her home. She later announced that she was in acute kidney failure.

“I will not let this beat me,” she wrote at the time. “I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

Shortly after her hospitalization, Martson shared a video to Instagram showing her medical records after worried fans suggested that she was fabricating her illness. Their concerns were prompted after Martson and Smith admitted to using an Instagram account to leak their information and photos to gain more publicity.

Martson and Smith are choosing to focus on their relationship and her health in the wake of the Instagram scandal, recently announcing that they will not be returning for 90 Day Fiancé due to the series’ “deception” and “lies.” The couple will appear in 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? as their scenes have already been filmed.