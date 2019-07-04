’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith Is Reportedly in ICE Custody, Facing Possible Deportation

Jay Smith is reportedly in ICE custody and facing deportation following his arrest earlier this week. According to the Upper Allen Police Department, the 90 Day Fiancé star, who is a Jamaican native and whose real name is Conroy Smith, was taken into custody on Wednesday, July 3 on a Violation of a Protection from Abuse Order charge.

“On July 2, 2019, Upper Allen Police investigated a report of a PFA violation,” a report on the department’s website states.

“The protected party lives in Upper Allen Township and reported a social media post made by Smith, which was in violation of the order,” the report continues. “As a result of the investigation, an arrest warrant was obtained for Smith. On July 3, 2019, Smith was taken into custody without incident.”

“Smith was transported to the Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment,” it reads. “A hearing will be held at a later date.”

The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to Radar Online that Smith was served with a Protection From Abuse Order (PFA) on Monday, July 1 and taken to York County Prison in Pennsylvania.

“He’s in our custody. He’s just getting put into the facility,” a spokesperson for the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Office told Radar. “It looks like he’s going to be going through the motions. He will see an immigration judge to see if he’ll be deported.”

In Touch Weekly reports that since Smith is not an American citizen, he was placed in Ice custody. Although he is currently married to Ashley Martson, who recently filed for divorce, following their marriage she did not file his adjustment of status, meaning that he now faces the possibility of deportation.

Smith’s current circumstances are allegedly the result of him violating the PFA, which he was reportedly forbidden of speaking of. It had been filed by Martson under the instruction of police after he broke into her home, and Smith had taken to social media not long after to speak about it. Officers were alerted to that fact and found that Smith had violated the document.

Although they have a notably difficult past, Martson expressed her heartbreak at the news in a since-deleted Instagram post.

“Mark my words this is the hardest day of my life,” she reportedly wrote. “I can’t believe this is how it ended. The amount of sadness I’m feeling is unfathomable. There is no celebrating over here, just pure heartbreak!”