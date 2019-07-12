’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jay Smith ‘Hanging in There’ Amid ICE Detention, Possible Deportation

After 90 Day Fiancé star Jay Smith was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement earlier this month following an alleged violation of a protective order against ex Ashley Martson, a friend of the reality personality says he’s trying to keep his spirits high while in ICE detention.

The Jamaica native’s friend, Kayla O’Brien, revealed Smith’s status in the York County Prison in a statement to InTouch Weekly Friday.

“He said it is hard in lockup because he’s never done anything like this before,” she explained. “[He said] sometimes you feel you are going crazy, but he has been able to stay so positive due to the amazing support of his family and friends.”

O’Brien, who was behind the GoFundMe campaign to help arrange for Smith’s legal defense, said all the support of Smith’s friends and fans means a lot to the TLC personality.

“He is so thankful and appreciative and you can always hear it in his voice, he knows how hard we are working for him,” she continued. “It’s been a wild, emotional ride, but he is most definitely hanging in there.”

She added of her friend’s wild journey, in which he came to the U.S. to marry Martson on a K1 visa, only to split shortly after their nuptials after admittedly cheating, “He is so admirable how he has stayed so strong, so calm, so collected and so positive. I am proud of him.”

O’Brien added that Smith will be represented at a new court hearing to discuss the alleged protective order violation on July 17.

Martson, however, has been clear about her view of the situation, writing on Instagram last month of her estranged husband, “He will be deported on Aug. 7 unless he runs, which is what I’m assuming he’s probably [planning]. The thing that’s really frustrating is he’s here illegally now … I did file for his adjustment of status, and then two weeks later he screwed up again, so I withdrew it.”

“ICE has already been here to arrest him. They know where he works,” she added. “I mean obviously, if they come to my house at this point, I’m gonna tell them where he’s at. So I’m not sure why he’s still sticking around because we got a letter three weeks ago saying he has an active warrant for his arrest.”

