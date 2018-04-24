’90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After’ Gets Premiere Date

Fans of TLC‘s 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After can live happily ever after now that the series’ third season officially has a premiere date.

The popular spinoff of 90 Day Fiancé returns May 20 and will follow six fan-favorite couples as they embark on life together. Among the couples to be featured in the new season are Anfisa Arkhipchenko and Jorge Nava, Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno, Molly Hopkins and Luis Mendez, Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou, Paola and Russ Mayfield, and David Toborowsky and Annie Suwan.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While the couples all managed to survive the K-1 visa process, which requires a foreigner to marry a U.S. citizen within 90 days of entering the country, not all is well with all of the couples, and the third season will see plenty of drama.

When the show picks back up, Jorge and Anfisa are now living separately, and to heighten the drama, an ex shows up claiming Jorge fathered her 10-year-old daughter. Nicole and Azan struggle with trust issues, Chantel and Pedro tuffle over money and attempt to overcome the rift in their families, and Molly and Luis deal with family struggles. Meanwhile, Russ and Paola continue to fight as David and Annie, one of the series’ most controversial couples, struggle financially as Annie realizes life in America isn’t what she had been expecting.

TLC said “I do” to the series, along with its mothership 90 Day Fiancé and its spinoff 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, in January. The network also announced the renewal of 90 Day Fiancé:What Now?, the digital series that runs on TLC Go.

90 Day Fiancé, which will be returning for its sixth season, enjoyed stellar ratings during its fifth season, which was the highest-rated ever among women 25-54 (1.8) and the most watched among total viewers (2.2M), which is up 20 percent and 29 percent, respectively, in comparison to the previous season.

Meanwhile, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After held the title for the network’s highest-rated freshman series premiere until Unexpected, which focuses on the lives of expectant moms as they navigate what it’s like to have a child in your teen years, beat it out with its 2017 premiere to 1.2 million viewers.

You can catch up on full episodes of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After on TLC.com or by downloading the TLC GO app, and tune into the premiere on May 20 at 8 p.m. on TLC.

TLC has not released premiere dates for 90 Day Fiancé or 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days.