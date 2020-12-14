'90 Day Fiance' Fans Open GoFundMe to Aid Jihoon Lee Amid Custody Fight With Ex Deavan Clegg

✖

90 Day Fiance fans are reportedly behind a GoFundMe account meant to help Jihoon Lee in his custody battle with estranged wife Deavan Clegg. Lee has not mentioned the GoFundMe account, which has only raised $55 out of a $50,000 goal. Some have questioned the validity of the account, including Clegg's mother, Elicia Clegg.

The fund is titled "International Custody Battle" and was started on Saturday, reports InTouch Weekly. "Please help Jihoon in the custody battle of his wonderful son, Taeyang,” the Colorado fan who created the account wrote. “Their story garnered international attention from a U.S.-based television show, and now he needs our help ensuring his rights as a father are fully exercised." The $55 donated comes from two people, with one person donating $50 to the effort. It is not clear how the fan who created the account plans to get the money to Lee.

During a YouTube interview with blogger John Yates, Elicia said it was disappointing to see the fund since the money could go to "so many starving children right now." She added, "I was sad that people think so little of Jihoon’s ability to make money that they’re going to beg people to give money to a Korean man that just got paid from a reality TV show." Elicia also told Yates that all 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way Season 2 stars received their paychecks, which is about $12,000 per episode, so she believes Lee should not need financial assistance.

Fans started speculating that Lee, 31, and Clegg, 24, were breaking up after she returned to the U.S. with their son, Taeyang, 20 months, and her daughter from a previous relationship, Drascilla. Clegg and her mother told fans she could not go back to South Korea because of the pandemic, Lee confirmed they broke up in August. Clegg also confirmed she filed for divorce in September.

"Woke up to a lot of hate mail. I want to say this once: I've tried to get the divorce finished. Jihoon has not yet signed," Clegg told fans in an Instagram Story post at the time. "I've been trying, so everyone leave me alone about that situation." Clegg also began dating Christopher "Topher" Park. In late November, there was speculation that Clegg and Park already got engaged, especially when she mentioned she was "super excited to start out our new journey together."

Lee and Clegg joined the 90 Day Fiance franchise in the first season of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way last year. They also appeared on the show's second season, which ended in November. Their break-up mostly played out parallel to the show on social media. In August, Clegg told fans there was a "horrible reason" she had for leaving South Korea and the "truth will come out eventually."