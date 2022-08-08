'Street Outlaws' Fans Contribute to GoFundMe for Ryan Fellows' Family Following His Death

Fans of Discovery's street racing series Street Outlaws are paying tribute to Ryan Fellows. After it was confirmed Monday that Fellows, a street racer and cast member of Street Outlaws: Fastest in America, died in a crash while filming of the series took place in Nevada on Sunday, fans have rallied their support around the star's family by donating to and sharing their condolences on a GoFundMe page.

Created just hours after Fellows' death Sunday night, the GoFundMe page has raised nearly $9,000 in less than 24 hours, with a starting goal of $50,000. Fellows leaves behind his wife Liz and two children, 18-year-old son Josiah and 10-year-old daughter Olivia. According to the GoFundMe page, money raised will go to Fellows' family to help them "with the next steps of grief and living life after losing the heart and soul of their beautiful family."

The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss. — Street Outlaws (@StreetOutlaws) August 8, 2022

"Ryan was an avid car enthusiast and was a road 'warrior' in many ways that extended to loves of basketball, cars and business in sales/advertising. He was admired for tenacity and a relentless drive to overcome the challenges before him," the page reads. "The only thing he loved more than these efforts and achievements were his family-his wife Liz , children Josiah (18) and Olivia (10)."

As fans continue to donate to the page, the GoFundMe has also transformed into a memorial for Fellows, with many sharing the impact Fellows had on the world of racing. Commenting on the page, one person wrote, "been a fan for a long time even though i never got to see him race in person you could tell he was one of the most admirable guys in the race scene," with another adding, "genuinely can't think of someone I admired more in the car community." A third person commented, "my condolences. You have my deepest sympathy and I will be praying for Ryan's family and friends."

Fellows, 41, passed away Sunday morning after the Nissan 240z he was driving during one of the races for the show lost control near the finish line, rolled over and caught on fire, sources told TMZ. Onlookers were unable to pull him out from the car in time. In a statement to TMZ, Discovery said, "The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows. We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan's loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss."