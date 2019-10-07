’90 Day Fiance’ Star Evelin Villagas Seemingly Confirms Split From Corey Rathgeber Amid Larissa Dos Santos Lima Rumors

Have 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way stars Evelin Villegas and Corey Rathgeber split? After Rathgeber and 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? star Larissa Dos Santos Lima were spotted together in an Instagram post, Villegas seemingly confirmed that her relationship was over when speaking on in an Instagram Live video, accusing the two TLC stars of going out on a date.

“Corey is hanging out with Larissa right now, as all of you can see. It makes me a little upset and I’ll explain why. Because it’s not that he is just hanging out with a cast member. That’s a date, basically. It’s messed up,” Villegas accused in the Thursday Instagram Live session, according to In Touch Weekly.

While Villegas claimed that “it’s cool” and she still “loves Larissa,” she explained that “the problem is she’s making fun of it. She’s a frickin’ whore. Because women don’t do that to other women.”

“She should be more respectful toward other women. She’s making fun of somebody else, of a man who is supposed to be taken,” she continued, pointing out that Lima had used hashtags like “Corey and Larissa” and “bae alert” in her post. “Does she think about my feelings? Corey is losing it with this show. I don’t even know who he is anymore. He is not the guy I met.”

The TLC reality star went on to reveal that Rathgeber proposes to her in the next episode and denied rumors that she cheated on him.

“Yeah, I hooked up with my ex. That was three years ago now when Corey and I were not together…I always felt bad. [But] we agreed that it was never going to be shown on TV,” she said. “But he did it. He showed it to the producers. He didn’t care. Nobody had ever done more damage to me.”

“It’s just upsetting that for most of you guys, I’m just the Latina taking advantage of the good gringo, when he’s not,” she continued. “I’ve always been a hard worker. He never sends me any money…I work as much as he works.…[But] what you see on TV isn’t everything. It’s not everything that happened and how things are. I don’t need any man. I never did need any man.…But what he’s doing right now to me is just ridiculous.”

Villegas concluded by stating that Rathgeber is not the same man that she began dating five years ago, stating, “He just wanted the fame… Realizing five years after that the person you thought was the best suddenly is just not is just upsetting…I cannot just be wasting my time on people anymore.”

Seemingly responding to Villegas, Lima stated on her own Instagram Story that “nothing happened” between herself and Rathgeber, explaining that “I posted our picture because it was an innocent date and we are both adults.”

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way airs Mondays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.