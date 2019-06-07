’90 Day Fiance’ Star Elizabeth Potthast Weighs in on Andrei Castravet’s ‘Barbaric’ Comment About Her Pregnancy

90 Day Fiancé‘s Elizabeth Potthast is just as mad as viewers are after husband Andrei Castravet’s comment about her pregnancy.

During Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality series, a pregnant Potthast struggled to have her husband see . reason when it came to asking her dad for a job after abandoning his career in trucking.

“It’s not that hard. Ask him for a job!” she implored him. “Because of your pride and your ego, you refuse, and I’m over here stressed out and pregnant, and have all this weight on my shoulders.”

In response, Castravet told his expectant wife, “Don’t terrorize me with your pregnancy.”

The comment definitely struck a nerve for viewers, and after Sunday’s episode of the TLC reality show aired, Potthast took to Instagram Stories to reveal she felt the same.

“My feelings are that it was absolutely barbaric and it’s not my pregnancy. It was our pregnancy,” she said in a video clip, as reported by InTouch Weekly. Castravet, meanwhile, appeared in the background, giving a thumbs down sign to the camera while holding their daughter Eleanor Louise, whom they welcomed in January.

“We are so blessed to finally meet our baby girl, Eleanor Louise!” the couple said in a statement to Us Weekly after her birth. “This is such joyful and amazing moment for us. We have never felt this rewarded in our lives and we are looking forward to our bright future as a family of three. Thank you so much to our fans for their continued support and love during our journey.”

The couple, who are appearing on the ongoing season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, first met when Potthast met her Moldovan husband while on a trip to Ireland in 2016. Marrying in 2017, the couple has had its ups and downs as the two deal with Potthast’s close family.

In October 2018, the two announced on social media they were expecting their first child, with the new mom writing, “We’re so happy that we can finally share with you guys that we are expecting. It’s a sweet little baby girl.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

