'90 Day Fiance': Debbie and Colt Reveal Her Past Relationship With a Celebrity

Debbie Johnson is spilling all on the eventful romantic life she had before her time on 90 Day Fiancé with son Colt Johnson. After revealing in a February episode of 90 Day Bares All that she "had a lot of one night stands" during her time as a go-go dancer at Whiskey a Go Go in West Hollywood, including one with the Marlboro Man, the TLC star told Entertainment Tonight Thursday that she was also involved with basketball legend Wilt Chamberlain.

"I used to talk to Wilt Chamberlain on the phone," she said, revealing that the two first got in contact after she asked for his autograph at a game. "He wanted me to come over to his house, but I never quite got there and we would talk on the phone. He would call me and one time, before the playoffs ... it was between the Knicks and the Bucks ... and I was talking to Wilt Chamberlain the whole time. It was interesting, it was fun. I enjoyed it." Debbie and Chamberlain might have made a phone connection, but she insisted the two never took things to a physical level, despite the athlete's famous claims to have had sex with 20,000 women. "But I never became one of his 100 women," she said. "No, he says he had 100 women, I was not one of them."

Debbie joked that while people who watch 90 Day Fiancé think of her as a "lonely old b—," she had quite the life before Colt came along. "And it was the '50s and '60s, which was a fantastic time to be a young lady," she added. "I know how to have fun. I know how to have a good time. I still do." Colt chimed in, "I learned my ways from somewhere."

Debbie's overbearing ways with her son made her famous on 90 Day, but she told ET that Betty, the mother of current cast member Brandon, is "a lot worse than [she] ever was." She advised Betty to "back off," and told Brandon and his fiancée, Julia, to "get the heck away from her." She continued, "Get a hobby. People used to tell me that but it's totally different circumstances. I never involve myself. ... I would just tell her to back off and let them live their lives." Don't miss Colt and Debbie compete for the win on the season finale of Love Games, streaming on discovery+ March 22.