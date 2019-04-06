’90 Day Fiance’ Couple Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou Reportedly Tying the Knot

90 Day Fiance stars Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou appear to be ready to finally marry after calling off their wedding during the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After‘s most recent season.

A source told Radar Online the couple plan to tie the knot this summer while Nafziger visits Tefou in Morocco.

“She’s sticking around for her sister’s wedding in June then going back to Morocco,” a source close to Nafziger told the outlet. “Her intentions are to get married while she’s over there.”

This will be the first time Nafziger will meet Tefou in person since she left Morocco at the end of last season. However, the source said the couple use Skype to connect and Nafziger plans to bring Tefou back to the U.S. She also plans to bring her daughter, May, to meet Tefou, despite her family’s disapproval.

The couple has tried to get married twice before. The first time, their wedding was called off after Nafziger only brought copies instead of real documents to get their marriage license and a visa. The second attempt failed because it was expensive and they decided to open a beauty store mostly funded by the $6,000 Nafziger gave Tefou. He only invested $500 in the venture.

During an episode, Nafziger’s mother expressed skepticism of Tefou, especially after she would not show her a picture of the store.

“I am surprised the purchasing of the store takes precedence over the wedding,” Nicole’s mother said. “That looks suspicious. Maybe this whole store thing is Azan’s get-rich-quick scheme.”

Another episode showed Tefou telling another woman he wanted to kiss her, leading to speculation he was cheating on Nafziger.

Tefou and Nafziger were introduced in 90 Day Fiance Seasons 4 and 5, and were in last summer’s 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After Season 3. After Happily Ever After ended without them getting married, Nafziger’s father said the wedding was called off because the timing “wasn’t right.”

“They called it off. They said the timing wasn’t right,” Nafziger’s stepfather, Joe Fouraker, told Radar Online in June, before adding, “Is she going back to get married? I don’t know. She still talks to him. I think she still intends to go back. The wedding dress is still there.”

Nafziger was living in Morocco but had to go back to Florida in May 2018 when her visa expired.

“She had to come back here,” Fouraker said. “She was there for almost six months. She is now living with her sister in a mobile home. Her daughter May is with her.”

In August, Nafziger sparked rumors that the couple split for good after she shared a photo on social media that appeared to show her engagement ring on the wrong finger.

90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After returns to TLC on April 28 at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: Instagram/Nicole Nafziger