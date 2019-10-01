Are ’90 Day Fiance: The Other Way’ Couple Jenny and Sumit Broken up or Still Together?

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple Jenny and Sumit have had a wild ride together, and many fans are wondering if they are broken up or still together. Sunday night’s episode certainly had quite a lot of hype around it, as Jenny had previously discovered that Sumit already had a wife. This revelation led many to presume they would end their romance.

However, according to Heavy, it seems as if the pair are still together and going strong. A photo of the two from Sept. 2 is still up on their joint Instagram account, implying that they remain to be a couple.

The clip from 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, in which it was revealed that Jenny would be confronting Sumit, struck up some chatter on social media with fans of the show.

“What does he need to explain? That he is a liar? That he did this to you to be on a tv show? Or did you know too, so you could be on a tv show as a victim?” one fan asked.

“Jenny should go home, be with her loving family, and forget Sumit (who catfished her and lied to her for years!)” another person wrote.

“I like Sumit- I don’t think he should’ve lied about it. Arranged marriage is slavery, Forced to marry out of fear is domestic abuse,” someone else said. “He would not be allowed to come back to his country if he chooses Jenny- I hope he is able to get to the USA one way or the other.”

“What is there to explain? For what? And why is she STILL there I would have packed my s— and went home,” one other user commented. “Some wine and time will make you fine!”

“I heard her story is fake so now I don’t even want to watch,” one final fan offered.

At this time, the pair do not appear to have publicly commented on the updated status of their relationship.