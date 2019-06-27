’90 Day Fiance’ Star Colt Johnson Reportedly Might Be Dating New Mystery Woman Just 2 Months After Divorce

90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson reportedly might be dating a new mystery woman, just two months after his divorce from Larissa Dos Santos Lima. Johnson filed the paperwork earlier this year, and the split was made official in April.

Now, In Touch is reporting that Johnson was recently spotted holding hands with someone who could be his new love interest.

The outlet also cites comments that were made online by someone claiming to be Johnson’s new girlfriend as possible evidence.

Purportedly, the unidentified woman wrote, “We are together for a while and only now the news are out there. Who knows me knows that I’m chill and have good intentions.”

“He makes me laugh and he’s nice. We like the same movies and songs etc. etc.,” the woman added

She is also attributed to a comment that read, “Wanna kiss girls? Do it. I’m with him because I want and because he wants.”

At this time, Johnson does not appear to have confirmed whether or not he does in fact have a new girlfriend.

In January, Johnson and Lima were involved in a domestic violence situation with Lima ending up being arrested for assault, and Johnson soon filing for divorce afterward.

Johnson also started up his Instagram around that time and used it to express his feelings and what he was going through.

There were questions of whether or not Lima would be deported after the arrest, but she recently claimed that she would not be.