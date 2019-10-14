’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Timothy Follows Awkward Proposal With Even More Awkward Promise Ring Gift for Jeniffer

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Timothy Malcolm has been desperate to take his relationship with Jeniffer Taranoza to another level. Last week, he made an awkward proposal, and this week he gave her a ring that turned out to be a “promise” ring. Jeniffer accepted the ring, but then Tim had to make everything awkward again when he told her the story of the ring.

Before proposing with the promise ring, Tim took Jeniffer to a beautiful location for a picnic. There, she asked him why he would not have sex with her and admitted she wondered if he was gay. “It’s not that I’m gay. We’ve had a lot going on and I just didn’t feel like the time was right,” he said after a long pause.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Following that conversation, Tim showed her the ring. He then had to awkwardly explain to her why this was a promise ring instead of an engagement ring. Jeniffer said told the camera she had never heard about a promise ring, but she understood that they weren’t ready for engagement.

That night, Tim once again disappointed Jeniffer by falling asleep before they could have sex. Jeniffer later joked that he was the “girlfriend” of the relationship.

Still, Tim and Jeniffer thought everything was going well and decided to have a spa day. Jeniffer was overjoyed by the promise ring, and it looked like nothing could go wrong.

“Tim and I are having a romantic spa day together after he gave me this beautiful promise ring,” Jeniffer told the camera. “We are enjoying the company and I’m feeling positive and optimistic.”

Jeniffer wondered where Tim got the ring and just like that, everything went weird.

“Well, that’s a long story. I feel like there’s something I should probably tell you so you don’t find out in the future,” Tim apprehensively began.

He then explained he has had the ring for 10 years and he got it for his ex, Veronica Rodriguez!

“You’re giving me a ring of your ex?” a perplexed Jeniffer asked, before she took it off and threw it at him.

“I’m really pissed,” she told him.

No matter what Tim said, he could not get out of the hole he dug himself into.

“I messed up. She was so excited about that ring and I think that it really did some damage,” he told the camera.

Tim’s relationship with Veronica has been a bone of contention between Jeniffer and Tim. She has long thought his closeness with Veronica is strange, especially since they were once engaged. Tim is also a father figure for Veronica’s daughter, even though he is not her biological father.

Tim has also struggled to get physical with Jeniffer during his trip to Colombia. However, he has tried to show his love for her in other ways. In last week’s episode, he blurted out the most unromantic proposal imaginable during a tense conversation about the future of their relationship.

“If I didn’t love you, I wouldn’t be here doing this stuff,” he told her.

Tim looked away from her, then suddenly said, “I mean, what would you say if I asked you to marry me right now.”

Jeniffer was stunned too, and eventually said, “I don’t know.”

“Marriage is a big word. I don’t want to make another mistake, so that’s why I want to be sure,” Jeniffer later told the camera.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC