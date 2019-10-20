’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Tim Malcolm Debates Reconciling With Ex Veronica

On 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3, viewers have seen just how much trouble a close relationship with an ex-fiancee can be while trying to get engaged to another woman you hardly know. That’s the case for Timothy “Tim” Malcolm, who has stayed close with ex Veronica while hoping to one day marry Jeniffer Tarazona. Malcolm was asked if he would ever really get back together with Veronica, but the answer was the same he has given Tarazona: No.

“A lot of people will comment that they hope Veronica and I get back together, and I always say the same thing — that ship has sailed,” Malcolm told Us Weekly on Oct. 15. “Romantically we’re not a good fit, but we’re great friends and we are good parents to [daughter] Chloe. That’s as much as we can ask for.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Malcolm continued, “If we got back together, I would be very surprised. Probably as surprised as everyone else. We were together for almost nine years. We gave it a good solid effort.”

Malcolm’s relationship with Tarazona went through several rough patches throughout his time in Colombia, which is now unfolding in Before the 90 Days. Aside from Malcolm’s hesitance when it comes to being intimate, Tarazona has also had problems with his relationship with Veronica.

Things got really strange during the Oct. 13 episode, when Malcolm gave Tarazona a promise ring instead of an engagement ring. While the two agreed they were not ready to get engaged yet, Tarazona was horrified to learn the ring was actually bought for Veronica. She threw the ring off and refused to wear it. In Sunday’s episode though, Tarazona agreed to wear the ring on her middle finger to remind Malcolm that he still needs to get her a new one.

Malcolm told Us Weekly he “didn’t have time” to buy a new ring before he went to Colombia and thought Veronica gave him a “message” of approval by returning the ring.

In an earlier episode, Veronica asked the couple about their sex life, which has been disappointing to Tarazona since Malcolm arrived.

“That’s Veronica. She’s just a very f—ing direct person. I would have expected nothing less,” Malcolm told Us Weekly.

Malcolm explained that he has always had a unique shared sense of humor with Veronica. “I was secretly amused that she was kind of putting me on the spot,” he added. “I couldn’t say that because Jeniffer would have killed me, but I knew Veronica a lot better than I knew Jeniffer obviously, so I knew she was doing it to piss Jeniffer off. She’s still a little catty. You know what I mean? That’s who she is.”

Malcolm said he was not happy about the negative comments Veronica has faced since Before the 90 Days Season 3 began. He also denied rumors that he ever married Veronica.

“We have a child that we raise. So we’ll always be good,” he told Us Weekly. “But we don’t hang out as much as people think. If she’s got a boyfriend, which she does right now, we only see each other when we’re handing off Chloe.”

It is unclear if Malcolm and Taranoza are still together, so fans will just have to keep watching Before the 90 Days to find out.

New episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days air on TLC at 8 p.m. ET Sunday nights.

Photo credit: YouTube/TLC