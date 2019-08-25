’90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days’ How to Watch, What Time, and What Channel

90 Day Fiance: Before The 90 Days Season 3 airs on TLC Sundays at 8 p.m. ET. The 90 Day Fiance spin-off follows Americans engaged to — or dating — a foreign citizen before they get married and come back to the U.S. Each couple is going through their own unique ups and downs, which keep longtime fans tuning in each week.

Like all TLC programming, the show’s past episodes are available to watch on TLC.com with a cable or satellite subscription log-in. TLC is also available to stream live on its website after you log in. The channel is also available on many live TV streaming platforms, including Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV, Sling and Fubo.

The new season of Before the 90 Days features a whopping seven couples, including two returning stars.

Following her failed relationship with Jesse Meester of The Netherlands in Season 1, Darcey Silva is back. This time, she is in a relationship with a British man named Tom. The divorced mother of two is trying to avoid the issues she ran into with Jesse, who she discovered wanted to control every aspect of her life and was a much younger man.

Season 2 couple Angela Deem and Michael Ilssanmi returned to the show, as the two have still not gotten married. Angela met Michael, who is 30 years younger, in person for the first time last season and discovered unsavory facts about him. Despite her family’s concerns, Angela has insisted on trying to make the relationship work.

The new couples have just as dramatic situations. Caesar Mack of North Carolina is in a relationship with Maria, who lives in the Ukraine. His friends and co-workers believe he is being catfished by the woman, who has never referred to him by name on the phone or in videos. Caesar is still trying to meet her in person, and already bought an engagement ring.

Rebecca Parrot is hoping her relationship with Zied, a man from Tunisia, works out. She finally met him in person this season, but there is a major roadblock. She was still legally married to her estranged third husband at the time they met. The divorce was reportedly finalized in July.

The youngest new star is Avery, a 19-year-old from Ohio who recently converted to Islam. She is dating Omar, 24, from Syria. They got engaged before meeting in person in Lebanon and planned to move back to Syria after marrying.

Another new couple is Benjamin from Phoenix and Akinyi from Kenya. He is hoping to get engaged once they meet for the first time.

Viewers also met Timothy from Charlotte and Jennifer from Colombia. Timothy has an 18-month-old daughter with a former girlfriend, who remains a close friend. That has been an issue with Jennifer.

The 90 Day Fiance franchise kicked off in 2014 and now includes several spin-off shows. Happily Ever After?, which follows couples after their first appearances on the mothership show, launched in 2016.

The digital series What Now? launched in 2017, while Pillow Talk kicked off this year. The first season of The Other Way, which follows American partners who plan to live in their foreign partner’s country, launched in June. Pedro and Chantel Jimeno got their own spin-off, The Family Chantel, which launched in July.

Photo credit: TLC/YouTube