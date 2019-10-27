’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’: Darcey Not Afraid to Face Ex Jesse at ‘Tell-All’ Reunion

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days Season 3 is almost over, with just one more episode to go before the tell-all reunion begins on Sunday night. In the first part of the tell-all, Darcey Silva‘s ex-boyfriend Jesse Meester shows up, even though he was not seen at all during the filmed season. Darcey said she is not afraid to face him again, even as she dates her British boyfriend Tom Brooks.

In a sneak peek of the tell-all reunion episode published by E! News, Jesse is seen arriving at the TLC studio in New York to attend the taping.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m just very glad that I’ve, you know, detached from Darcey,” Jesse said in the clip. “Just coming back to New York City without all the negativity and the drama. It’s just, like, such a relief.”

That still does not explain why Jesse is at the reunion at all. Aside from recaps early on in the season, he was not involved in Darcey’s story this season. Their relationship was featured in Before the 90 Days Season 1, but Darcey returned after they broke up because she thought he was too controlling.

This season followed Darcey on her trip to London to meet Tom, whom she met on Facebook before dating Jesse. Their relationship did not turn romantic until after she broke up with Jesse though.

Darcey told the cameras she knew Jesse would attend the reunion, adding, “I’m not scared.”

“I felt like I always walked on eggshells around Jesse in the past and that’s not me,” Darcey said. “I’m a strong woman. He wants to think he’s going to take me down? Try it. Ain’t gonna happen.”

In last weekend’s episode, Darcey spent her last day in London with Tom, spending a romantic time together. They even went to a castle for dinner, and Darcey was sure Tom would propose to her after he finally admitted he loved her. Tom later pulled out a black box, which was the size of a ring. Unfortunately for Darcey, it turned out to be a key to his house. That’s not so helpful for Darcey, who still lives in the U.S.

“Maybe you wanted an engagement ring… I think there’s one on the horizon,” Tom told her. “But here and now is not the right place.”

Despite an even more romantic good-bye at the airport, it looks like Tom and Darcey’s relationship fizzled out, based on E! News‘ preview.

“If my relationship status was on a social media page, I’d put ‘complicated’ next to. I love Darcey very much,” Tom told the camera. “I think we’ve got to come up with some plan to move forward and where that’s going to be, so we’ll see how that goes.”

“I was ready to open my heart again. When I got back, we stayed in communication, but it kind of died out a little bit. I just think maybe he wasn’t ready,” Darcey added.

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC. The first hour on Sunday will be the season finale, with the first hour of the tell-all following. The tell-all continues on Monday at 9 p.m. ET.

The new season of the main 90 Day Fiance series starts on Sunday, Nov. 3.

Photo credit: TLC