’90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days’ Announces Season 3 Cast

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days is returning to TLC for a third season with some familiar faces and a few new ones. Angela Deem and Michael Ilesanmi will return to the show for its upcoming season, according to Us Weekly. The pair, who are 30 years apart in age, are engaged. Their relationship hit a low point, according to Us Weekly, when Deem accused Ilesanmi of stealing money from her bank account.

In Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, Deem will return to Nigeria to see her beau in the hopes of mending their broken relationship.

Darcey Silva will also appear on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, though she won’t be joined by former partner Jesse Meester. This time, she’ll be appearing with her new British man, Tom, Us Weekly reported. Tom is said to be closer to her age than Meester was.

Speaking on her relationship with Meester with Us Weekly, Silva noted that they fought often.

“The whole nature of our relationship was very up and down. We fought and then made up. To me, that was normal,” she said in 2018. “I’m going to forgive and forget. There’s bigger and better for me. He’ll never actually admit in actuality what he wanted from me. He tried to paint a story about me and him that made him seem so grand.”

Silva teased her new boyfriend’s appearance on the show, touting Tom’s fashion sense.

“All I’ll say is, ‘You like the red bottoms?’ Because he likes them too,” Silva told Us Weekly. “I like a man with some fashion, I’ll just say I like James Bond.”

The rest of the couples appearing on Season 3 are new. They include 19-year-old Avery from Columbus, Ohio, and 24-year-old Omar from Syria. The pair met on a Muslim dating site after Avery converted to Islam and are now engaged.

Also appearing on the upcoming season are Caesar from Jacksonvilla, North Carolina, and Maria from Ukraine. Caesar has spent more than $40,000 to support Maria, whom he met online. The pair aren’t engaged yet, but Caesar is set to pop the question on the show — provided all goes well between he and Maria, of course.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days newbies, Benjamin and Akinyi are from Phoenix, Arizona, and Kenya respectively. Benjamin is a divorced father of a 5-year-old son and is preparing to pop the question in Africa. Viewers will meet Rebecca from Canton, GA, and Zied from Tunisia during the upcoming season of the TLC series as well. Rebecca is a mom-of-three who’s been unsuccessfully married three times. She’s hoping Zied will propose to her and be her happily ever after, though.

Timothy and Jeniffer from Charlotte, North Carolina, and Colombia respectively will also appear on the upcoming season. They met online and fell in love, and Timothy is hoping to pop the question upon flying to his girlfriend’s home country to meet her. According to Us Weekly Timothy has been engaged before and remains close with his ex-fiancée. He’ll also have to prove that he’s capable of parenting Jeniffer’s 18-month-old daughter, which could prove difficult.

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days will premiere on TLC Sunday, Aug. 4 at 8 p.m. ET.