’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Withdraws Divorce Filing After Hospitalization

Ashley Martson has reportedly withdrawn her divorce filing from husband Jay Smith.

News that the 90 Day Fiancé couple is not headed towards divorce was confirmed by a clerk from Cumberland County, Pennsylvania who spoke to Us Weekly.

Martson had initially filed divorce documents after eight months of marriage on Jan. 11, just after it was discovered that Smith had been caught messaging women on dating apps, something he alluded was not just a one-sided act of infidelity.

“Fyi: for everyone coming at me,” Smith, who had been caught cheating on Martson with another woman just one day after they tied the knot in Jamaica, wrote on his Instagram Story in December. “I wasn’t the only one who was ‘talking’ aka ‘cheating’ with other people during our relationship/marriage.”

Things between the couple seemed to soften, however, after Martson was rushed to the hospital on Jan. 13, just two days after her divorce filing, due to complications from her lupus diagnosis. Having gone into kidney failure, Smith, who was reportedly on his way home to Jamaica, rushed to his wife’s bedside.

“I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband,” he wrote. “Jumping on a plane the second I found out you [were] in the hospital was something I didn’t even think twice to do. We have our differences, but as long as I have life, I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you, and nothing will ever change that. Thank you for having me here to support you.”

Speculation that Martson and Smith were headed toward divorce has long been swirling among fans of the TLC series on which they met, but credibility was added to the rumors when earlier this week 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates shared a photo of what appeared to be Martson’s divorce filing. While the post was later deleted, it caused a swell of questions, some of which Martson answered during a Q&A on her Instagram Story Wednesday.

When asked if she and Smith were still together, Martson played coy and responded with “[I don’t know] man, lets eat pizza.” She also stated that “Advil comes in extra large bottles” when asked she had learned from her relationship with Smith. When asked why she refused to confirm the state of her and Smith’s relationship, she jokingly suggested that “nothing in this world I like more than” money.