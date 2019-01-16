’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Undergoes Surgery After Sudden Kidney Failure

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson underwent surgery Tuesday, just two days after she was found “unresponsive” in her home due to kidney failure.

An update shared on the TLC personality’s Instagram by someone acting on Martson’s behalf reads, “Ashley underwent surgery where they placed a catheter into her abdomen. This is for access site to begin peritoneal dialysis today. Doctors are hopeful that dialysis will be temporary and that it will aid in helping her kidneys repair themselves. There is a chance she can go home tomorrow and be looked after by home health care nurses.”

The statement continued, “Please continue to pray that this works and that Ashley will not need a kidney transplant. Either way Ashley will be down for quite some time. Please continue to pray for Ashley and if you are able to help I know Ashley is very appreciative. Information to help is in Ashleys Bio. I wish everyone a blessed day! #lupuswarrior #kidneyfailure #dialysis #tlc #90dayfiance.”

Martson has long chronicled her struggles with her lupus diagnosis, sharing Sunday a photo of herself in a hospital bed with a devastating update on her health.

“I’m sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I’m sick,” she wrote alongside the photo. “If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it. I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

“I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids,” she continued, “I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

Marston, who wed Jamaican husband Jay Smith during Season 6 of 90 Day Fiancé, was also hospitalized over the holidays, sharing a number of updates on social media as she struggled to get through the tough time.

“If I could ask Santa for one gift it would be Good health,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself hooked up to a number of lines. “Being admitted on Christmas Eve and missing Christmas morning with my children is the worst. My strength is beginning to run out but I know God’s strength will pull me through.”

Her relationship with Smith is up in the air as well, after the 20-year-old was caught messaging women on dating apps just a week after the two wed in a Las Vegas ceremony.

During the tell-all reunion, Smith pleaded with Martson, “It was just a misunderstanding. And I wish I could go back and fix it. I would do any f—ing thing just to fix it.”

“You f—ed up. Take it on the chin,” she responded. “Simple. Just don’t even try to defend yourself because you sound like an idiot.”

