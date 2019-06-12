’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Speaks out After Fans Notice She’s Wearing a ‘Wedding Ring’

Are Ashley Martson and Jay Smith back together? 90 Day Fiance fans are wondering as much after Martson was seen with what appeared to be a wedding ring on her ring finger Monday.

Although the TLC couple is going through a divorce, fans are questioning if they have worked through their issues after Martson shared an Instagram photo of herself with an apparent wedding ring.

Videos by PopCulture.com

In the photo shared Monday, Martson stands next to a lake and holds a cocktail in her right hand while her left hand rests on her hip. When eagle-eyed fans noticed the ring, she assured them it was not a sign that she and Smith were getting back together.

“Looks like she’s wearing wedding bands but I could be wrong. Might be other rings,” one Instagram user wrote.

Martson replied, “Just a beautiful ring [Jess Awad Jewelry] sent me,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

The roller coaster ride between Martson and Smith looks like it might be finally winding down; 90 Day Fiance fans will remember she originally filed for divorce in January, but withdrew the paperwork later that month. In April, the mom of two again filed for divorce just days before the premiere of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which they star on.

When some fans wondered in May if the couple was faking the relationship drama for attention, Martson wrote on Instagram, “Filing for divorce not once, but twice, is the dumbest thing anyone could do if it’s just for attention!”

“Yes, I had a change of heart and went back and tried to fight for my marriage the first time,” she admitted, according to InTouch Weekly.

The drama began when just a week into their marriage, Smith was caught red-handed messaging other women on various dating apps. Martson took matters into her own hands and contacted the women, although she said in a recent Q&A with her Instagram followers that she holds no grudges against the other women involved.

When one follower asked if Smith’ “side chick” ever called or texted her back Martson said, “No, but she did today. She was not thrilled they showed her photo on the show [90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?,] and I couldn’t agree more. She didn’t know he was married. She was innocent in the situation.”