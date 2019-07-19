’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Sets Comments Section on Fire After Possibly Quitting Show

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Martson appeared to hint she is done with the franchise after she wraps filming on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? following her drama with ex-husband Jay Smith. Martson’s latest Instagram post now has hundreds of comments from fans offering her their support. In the new post, Martson marked the end of filming her last episode, thanking fans and producers for their support through the difficult times she faced.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley (@ashleye_90) on Jul 19, 2019 at 7:27am PDT

Martson’s fans were quick to comfort her, as many tried to do as the drama with Smith unfolded.

“Beautifully said! You are AMAZING! You’ll be MISSED!” one person wrote.

“I’m gonna miss you on the show….I will continue to show the love,” another fan wrote.

“Best of luck in the future girl, you deserve it,” another told Martson.

“Love you Ashley. Remember next time focus on their actions not just what they tell u Best of luck,” another fan wrote.

In the long caption, Martson wrote as if she never plans on returning to the franchise, even going as far as to ease fans’ concerns that the next crop of couples’ stories will not be as interesting as hers.

“As the show is approaching the final episode, I wanted to take time to say I appreciate all the support and love from the fans. I was given an opportunity that many wish for and I am grateful for that,” Martson wrote. “I was given the chance to let the world take a sneak peak into my life and even though it didn’t end how any one wanted or anticipated, it’s not something I regret or would take back!”

She continued, “I’m sure next season won’t disappoint and you will get the opportunity to meet new couples and follow their Journey! It’s time to step away from the show and focus on what’s important. I have been given so many amazing opportunities from this show and I will be forever thankful to [TLC] and Sharp Productions.”

Martson later thanked fans for the support, which “majorly outweighs the hate and I appreciate every message that you so kingly took time out of your day to write me.”

“I have felt the true meaning of love and heartbreak and many other lessons while filming this show,” she concluded. “I realized that there is a lot I need to work on with myself. I know through all this I have learned some valuable lessons and that I am stronger then I thought I could ever be. I love you guys and I am so thankful I was able to experience this with all of you!”

To make it even more clear she is not returning to the show, Martson added the hashtag “the show’s over folks.”

Martson has had a difficult past year, with her marriage to Smith falling apart and hospital visits for symptoms related to lupus. Her relationship with Smith was always rocky, starting off with cheating allegations that surfaced the day after their wedding. Martson filed for divorce in January, but withdrew the filing when Smith comforted her after she was hospitalized, as fans saw in the most recent episode of Happily Ever After?.

In April, Martson filed for divorce again, this time for good. Smith is now reportedly in ICE custody and facing deportation back to Jamaica for violating a Protection from Abuse Order charge.



90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays on TLC at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: John Lamparski/Getty Images for Indonesian Diversity