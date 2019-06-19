’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Reveals She’s Actually Not in Rehab

Ashley Martson is clarifying recent reports that she has entered rehab.

Last week, it had been widely and wrongly reported that Martson had opted to enter rehab following a rough couple of months. However, the 90 Day Fiancé star took to her Instagram Story earlier this week to set the record straight, clarifying that although she is seeking help, she is participating in a women’s wellness retreat and not rehab.

“If you all could stop reporting I’m in rehab, that would be great,” she wrote. “It’s a women’s wellness retreat. I’m away for five days before cruising with my family.”

Martson, who filed for divorce from her estranged husband Jay Smith in April after he was allegedly unfaithful, went on to explain her decision to seek help.

“I’m taking the steps to better myself and to live a more peaceful life,” she explained. “I have a lot of ways about me that need to change before I can genuinely be happy or hold a happy relationship. I’m struggling more than any of you will ever know. I put on a good face for people.”

News that Martson was seeking treatment had first broke on June 13, when Martson confirmed to Radar Online that she would be entering a mental wellness retreat for women in North Carolina on Monday, June 17.

“At this time, I’m focusing on my happiness and my future to better myself. I appreciate the support from TLC and the audience of 90 Day Fiancé,” she told the outlet.

Speaking out on her decision just days later, the TLC star explained that although her troubled relationship with Smith had prompted her to seek treatment, it was not the only contributing factor.

“A lot of me deciding to seek inpatient help had to do with Jay [Smith], but I was kidnapped and raped in 2005,” she said. “I am always in fight or flight mode, I am always on edge and I have never ever gone to therapy over it.”

“I realized after three failed relationships, that it’s not all of them, and I need to work on myself…And I realize all of my failed relationships do go back to what happened when I was 19. And it’s time I deal with it,” she continued, adding that she never “actually felt depressed” until her divorce from Smith.

“I have never dealt with anything like I have been feeling right now, with Jay,” she said. “Jay wants to work things out but I am not interested at this point… I am trying to cope and move on from what I thought was going to be the marriage of a lifetime, and it’s not.”

Martson has since deactivated her Instagram account, though she stated that she plans to return to the social media platform following her wellness retreat and some much needed time away from social media.

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.