’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Opens up About Her Kidnapping, Sexual Assault

Before she was on 90 Day Fiance, Ashley Martson was a victim of kidnapping and sexual assault, and she recently opened up about the dark moment of her life. The tragic incident took place in 2005, and the perpetrator was caught and imprisoned, but the story resurfaced once Martson became a star of the hit Reality TV series. According to Celebuzz, someone who previously knew Martson was planning to leak the story to the press, which made the single mother worried. “I wasn’t sure how the other tabloids would portray me,” she was quoted as saying about the incident. “I knew he would post it with the with dignity and respect with the understanding that this is a very sensitive subject.”

To get ahead of things, Martson had a close friend leak the story first, that way she had a better chance of controlling the narrative.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“People are disgusting. Sending this story to tabloids shows how s—ty people really are,” she went on to say, referring to the individual who allegedly tried to sell her story without getting her permission.

Ashley Martson from “90 Day Fiance” opened up about being kidnapped and almost killed. You have to read her story here:https://t.co/ZkG5SS4VYK — CELEBUZZ (@CELEBUZZ) September 10, 2019

According to a recounting of the incident — back in 2005 while Martson was working at a bar in York City, PA — she was leaving the bar after a shift when she was attacked by a 35-year-old-man.

He intended to rob her, but she told him she didn’t have any money for him to take, he forced her into a car and tied her hands.

The man then drove to a sports field and raped Martson. Afterward, he threatened to murder her, but she escaped by hitting the man with her bag and running to hide.

Police used DNA evidence to find the attacker, but it was three years later by the time they had a lead on his identity. Interestingly, he was already serving time for a robbery that took place less than a month after Martson’s attack.

During his trial, the jury deliberated for only 90 minutes before returning a verdict of “guilty.” During the trial, Martson was able to speak directly to her attacker, and she made her feelings toward him very clear.

“How dare you make me come here and tell everyone what you did to me,” she said, per court documents. “You are a sick person. … I hope bad things come to you in jail…He terrorized me and violated me and tried to take my life.”

Photo Credit: Getty Images