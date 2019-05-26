’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Has ‘No Regrets’ Divorcing Jay Smith After ‘Being Humiliated’

90 Day Fiancé’s Ashley Martson isn’t looking back after filing for divorce from husband Jay Smith for a second time.

The reality personality opened up about her ongoing divorce from Smith in a recent question and answer session with fans after finding the Jamaica native messaging women on Tinder shortly after their wedding aired on their first season of the TLC show.

“Do you take anything positive with you after your marriage ended or do u block it out?” one follower asked of Martson, who quickly replied, “No regrets.”

Martson added that the hardest part of showcasing her relationship with Smith, which came to an end when she filed for divorce a second time in April, was “being humiliated in front of the world because I loved someone.”

As for whether the two have any possibility of getting back together after Smith’s alleged infidelities, she responded, “We’re much better off as friends.”

Fans of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? have been following the couple’s struggles in the aftermath of Smith’s Tinder wanderings, and Martson teased there’s much more explosive drama to come.

“When s— hits the fan I am very ashamed with my actions and how I handled it. I know you saw it in the trailer. Stay tuned. I’m not proud at all…” she said of the rest of the season airing.

It’s been tough for Martson to move on having filed for divorce she admitted earlier this week on Instagram, calling divorcing her estranged husband “the hardest thing I ever did in my life.”

“I still love him,” she continued. “I just know it can’t work. Too much damage has been done.”

That being said, it doesn’t mean she hasn’t started to get back out there, telling Us Weekly recently of her love life, “I’m really happy right now. It’s nothing serious. I have found someone. I’m in a much better place right now and surrounding myself with someone who’s honest and treats me well.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images