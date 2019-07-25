’90 Day Fiance’: Ashley Martson and Nicole Nafziger Respond to Colt Johnson Trashing Them

90 Day Fiancé‘s Ashley Martson and Nicole Nafziger aren’t mincing words when it comes to their ongoing feud with co-star Colt Johnson. Things got tense during the Tell-All special when Chantel Everett accused Johnson of being more devoted to his mother, whom he lives with, than now ex-wife Larissa Dos Santos Lima, but Nafziger explained in an Instagram comment that Johnson was the one who started the fighting before cameras were rolling.

“He was being a jerk before we all sat down,” the Florida resident explained, as per InTouch Weekly. “He was asking each couple a rude question. Like he asked me if my relationship was even real? Is that really the first thing you ask someone?”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“He wasn’t very nice to everyone,” she continued. “He came on defense and offense. He was rude.”

She even defended Everett, saying, “He came at her saying rude stuff, so she gave it back to him and then he cursed her out.”

A source added to the publication that there was an altercation off-screen between Johnson and Everett’s husband, Pedro Jimeno, that almost turned physical.

“Colt was starting with him and Pedro almost hit him,” the source said. “They were arguing up to the second they came out on set. It was quite an explosive day. Colt kept saying to Pedro, ‘Come at me, come on tough guy.’ For some reason, Colt started with everyone individually even though no one was starting with him.”

Johnson then allegedly took on Martson, accusing her of scamming people by asking for money for her various medical procedures.

“He asked Ashley if she had scammed anyone lately and called her ‘Trashley,’” the insider continued. “It actually was more explosive than the fight they showed with Chantel, as Ashley was yelling at him much louder than Chantel yelled at him.”

When asked by InTouch about the insider scoop, Johnson addressed only part of the issue, saying, “Yes, I can exclusively confirm to you that I did indeed call Ashley ‘Trashley.’”

“[Ashley] scammed all of her fans on multiple occasions,” he continued, adding about Nafziger and Azan Tefou’s relationship, “Nicole has been in a long-distance relationship for many years without any sign of progression or interest in getting married.”

He saved the worst for Everett, whom he called “a hypocrite” and “human noise.”

But the women were quick to hit back, with Martson telling the outlet bluntly, “Disregard his nonsense. He’s suffering from little dick syndrome. … He’s just butthurt he didn’t get funds to support his porn addiction.”

Nafziger defended her relationship to InTouch, saying, “It doesn’t matter how many years [I’ve been with Azan]. My relationship is my own with the person I am with. No one is allowed to judge me because our process is different and taking longer than other 90 Day [couples]. … I don’t judge other cast members, and I would hope they felt the same way to not judge my relationship.”

“I only know the cast members when I meet them in person,” she continued. “Everyone was really nice except Colt. He came ready to be rude. You could tell by the way he was taking jabs at everyone.”

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC