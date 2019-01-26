’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Focusing on ‘Health, Family and Recovery’ Ahead of Surgery

90 Day Fiance star Ashley Marston said she is withdrawing from the public eye and focusing on “health, family and recovery” before her surgery.

On Friday, Marston posted an “out of service for repairs” sign on Instagram, alongside a long message in the caption. The TLC reality TV star said she will still follow through with previously made commitments but will not be available for any new endorsement deals or cameos beginning on Feb. 8. She will not be available again until mid-March.

“Fans, all I ask for is prayers. I will not be sharing much information about my health any longer, my willingness to overshare came with nothing but scrutiny and backlash,” Marston wrote. “I need to focus on my health, family, and recovery for that month. I appreciate all who support me very much [heart emoji].”

She also added the hashtag “health comes first.”

Marston’s 2019 has been difficult so far as she battles lupus. The 32-year-old spent Christmas in the hospital after a flare-up of lupus-related symptoms. On Jan. 13, her health took a turn for the worse when she was rushed to the hospital after being found “unresponsive” at home. She posted a shocking photo on Instagram, showing herself lying in a hospital bed and hooked up to several machines.

“I’m sorry if this photo offends anyone, but I will not hide that I’m sick,” Marston wrote. “If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it. I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

“I will not let this beat me,” she continued. “I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids. I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

In the middle of the health crisis, news leaked that Marston filed for divorce from husband Jay Smith on Jan. 11 in Pennsylvania. However, Marston withdrew the divorce filing after she was hospitalized. Smith was widely criticized on social media, but he shared a picture on Instagram showing him by her side in the hospital.

“I may have hurt you. I may have not been a good husband,” he wrote. “Jumping on a plane the second I found out you [were] in the hospital was something I didn’t even think twice to do. We have our differences, but as long as I have life, I will never let you sit alone and suffer. I love you, and nothing will ever change that. Thank you for having me here to support you.”

Smith, 20, and Marston married in Smith’s native Jamaica before 90 Day Fiance Season 6, and later had an official ceremony in Las Vegas. The two have a difficult relationship, after Smith was caught messaging other women on dating apps after their wedding. Marston has two children from previous relationships.