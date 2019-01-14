’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Hospitalized After Being Found ‘Unresponsive’ Due to Kidney Failure

90 Day Fiancé star Ashley Martson was rushed to the hospital Sunday after being found “unresponsive” in her home due to complications related to her lupus diagnosis.

The TLC personality, 31, shared a shocking photo of herself lying in a hospital bed, hooked up to a number of machines, on Instagram Sunday, explaining the devastating turn in her health journey in the caption.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I’m sorry if this photo offends anyone but I will not hide that I’m sick,” she wrote. “If I can help one person with lupus then posting this is worth it. I was found unresponsive this morning at my home. The Ambulance took me to the hospital where it was found that I am in acute kidney failure due to lupus. I will begin dialysis shortly.”

Despite the difficult diagnosis, Martson insisted “I will not let this beat me.”

“I know I’m strong enough to battle through this,not just for myself but for my kids,” she continued, “I will be transferred to another hospital this evening that is better equipped. Please pray for myself and my family as I know it’s going to be a very tough road ahead for all of us. Thank you for your continuous support and prayers.”

As an addendum, Martson asked, “Please keep negative comments off this post. I’m already scared and I don’t need to be kicked while I’m already down.”

Martson, who wed Jamaican national Jay Smith during the most recent season of the TLC reality show, has been candid about her battle with lupus throughout. During her last hospitalization over Christmas, she explained on social media that despite putting up a strong front, her health issues have been taking priority over her issues with Smith, who was caught reaching out to women on a dating app just days after their Las Vegas wedding.

“If I could ask Santa for one gift it would be Good health,” she wrote alongside a photo of herself in the hospital. “Being admitted on Christmas Eve and missing Christmas morning with my children is the worst. My strength is beginning to run out but I know God’s strength will pull me through.”

Fans thought they spotted Smith in the background of her social media posts at the time, leading fans to think the couple might have reconciled after the cheating scandal. The two have not formally addressed their alleged split, but have deleted photos together from their Instagrams and unfollowed one another.

Photo credit: Instagram/Ashley Martson