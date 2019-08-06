’90 Day Fiance’ Star Ashley Martson Celebrates Her ‘Real Friend’ After Jay Smith ICE Release

90 Day Fiancé‘s Ashley Martson is sticking by her real friends amid her complicated divorce from estranged husband Jay Smith. The reality personality paid tribute to “real friend” Destiny Lynn on Instagram while smiling for a late-night selfie Saturday, celebrating her “ride or die” in the caption.

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest walk out!” she wrote. “I’m blessed to have this beauty in my life! Thanks for always being such a great friend [Destiny Lynn].”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Adding the hashtags “ride or die,” “love you” and “besties,” Martson acknowledged there might have been some late night activities at play before the photo was taking, jokingly writing, “this filter is life at 2 a.m.” and “where’s my other nostril?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashley (@ashleye_90) on Aug 3, 2019 at 6:09am PDT

Martson definitely deserves to blow off some steam amid her complicated divorce from husband Jay Smith. The two married soon after meeting in Jamaica, with Smith coming to the U.S. on a K-1 visa, but shocking Martson with infidelity just days after their wedding.

After the TLC personality filed for divorce, Smith was taken into custody by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement for allegedly violating their no-contact order but was released earlier this week after being bailed out by his boss.

“This past month had been very eye opening for me, I’ve lost & I’ve gain but most of all I’ve learnt ALOT!!!” he wrote on Instagram after his release. “This situation had made me realized all who are with me & all who are against me and I’ve been given a second chance and I will make the best of it to my ability, and I’ll start by expressing my deep appreciation for all the help and support I’ve gotten from my FAMILIES, LOVE ONE, ATTORNEYS, BOSS/COWORKERS, FRIENDS and to all my FOLLOWERS and PERSONS that PRAYED for me and also donated to my GOFUNDME campaign, I am beyond grateful and without your help i would not have been a free man today (sic).”

He ended the statement with a seemingly shady reference to Martson and his relationship, writing, “One last thanks to the people who walked in my life and made it better and thanks to the ones that walked out and made it AMAZING.”

Following his release, Martson told InTouch Weekly, “I just hope he learned his lesson and respects any future woman he chooses to be with.”

“His deportation hearing hasn’t been announced but will be shortly,” she added. “For now he’s is out on bail on $4,500 which his boss paid. He just needs to keep his distance and him and I will be fine.”

Photo credit: Mark Sagliocco/Getty Images