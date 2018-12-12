’90 Day Fiance’ Star Anfisa Nava Reveals Passion for Body-Building Following Husband’s Drug Conviction

Anfisa Nava has picked up a new hobby in the wake of husband Jorge Nava’s prison sentencing.

The 90 Day Fiancé star has taken up body-building, she revealed recently on Instagram, showing off her cut physique while explaining the reasoning behind her new pursuit.

Anfisa explained that after her husband was sentenced in September to 2.5 years in prison for possession of drugs with intent to sell, she was left with a hole in her life.

“To be honest, it has been very hard on me because Jorge and I are not just husband and wife but we are truly best friends and we used to share everything with each other,” she explained in the caption. “Since we aren’t together physically now and only get to talk to each other once a day it feels like a big part of me was taken away.”

She admitted that she typically doesn’t voice her emotions to the public, “especially if I believe that it will make me look weak and pathetic.”

“It’s just the way I am — I’d rather be thought of as a ‘cold hearted b—’ than a ‘crybaby,’” she explained.

Anfisa continued that she took up body-building “to fill the void that [she] felt when Jorge was sentenced,” saying, “I was left on my own I decided to try to stay busy and do what I enjoy the most and it was working out. And ONE DAY I want to take it on a higher level and compete in NPC bikini division.”

The controversial TLC personality also said she was “frustrated” with her followers who “try to knock me down for doing what I love and enjoy.”

“I know that many of you started following me on social media after seeing #90DayFiance and you just want to see me post pictures with Jorge and talk about our relationship,” she concluded. “Well, I’m just letting you know that I’m going in a different direction now, I’m not a part of #90DayFiance, so if you don’t want to see anything other than #90DayFiance related stuff and you want to keep commenting nasty things under my pictures, please unfollow me and move on. And to those who support me, I love you and thank you.”

90 Day Fiancé airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Anfisa Nava