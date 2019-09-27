’90 Day Fiance’ Alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima Explains Why She Filed Police Report Against Ex Eric Nichols

90 Day Fiance alum Larissa Dos Santos Lima recently filed a police report against ex Eric Nichols, and the reality star opened up about her decision in a statement to InTouch, explaining that she filed the report after a “dear friend” was involved in the situation.

“Unfortunately, it is true that I had to file a police report against Eric,” Dos Santos Lima began. “The day after the breakup, I began receiving calls and messages from Eric and women in regards to Eric. Only a handful of people, such as family, business contacts, and personal friends knew this number. Eric knew it as well.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“These calls appear to be an effort to provoke me,” she continued. “One of the callers told me that Eric had given her my phone number. I was sent angry texts to leave Eric alone. I had no choice but to talk to the police, make a report, and of course change my number.”

“Now, my dear friend is being dragged into this,” the TLC star shared. “The line was crossed with the lewd and angry calls, but to go after my friends that really are my family, is going way over the line and it will not be tolerated.”

Dos Santos Lima announced her and Nichols’ breakup earlier this month after less than one year of dating. The Blast reports that Dos Santos Lima filed her report against Nichols on Sept. 18 and claimed he had been harassing her. The case is reportedly currently under investigation.

Dos Santos Lima discussed the situation on social media on Wednesday, insinuating that she had filed the report and sharing several text messages between her best friend, Carmen, and Nichols.

“If you harass me online or leak my private conversations with her, I will take you to court,” Carmen seemingly told Nichols in one text. “This is a warning!!!”

“Be a f—ing man and move on,” Carmen appeared to add. “You broke up with Larissa every single day, I really don’t get where all the pettiness is coming from, you should be happy she finally accept the fact it did not work out.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Yates TV (@johnyates327tv) on Sep 25, 2019 at 8:16pm PDT

Photo Credit: Getty / Bryan Steffy