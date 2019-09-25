’90 Day Fiance’: Aladin and Liam Have Awkward Bath Exchange That Has Fans Cringing

90 Day Fiancé fans were given a double dose of cringe when on Monday’s episode of The Other Way, 29-year-old Aladin finally confronted wife Laura’s son Liam, 21, about his sitting out two days of the three-day wedding — and got quite the answer from his new stepson. Taking his new family member aside at the bathhouse to try and bond with him, both Liam and Aladin were feeling wary about one another.

“It’s a very big deal to me that they’re about to get married, so it’s important for me to have some one-on-one time with Aladin,” Liam told the camera before their outing. “I just want to make sure that Aladin knows what he’s getting into and I know what my mother is getting into.”

“He come across the world, and then he will prefer to stay in the hotel. It’s unbelievable,” Aladin added of his motivations for extending the invite. “It bothers me because he’s not show up for two days in my wedding. It’s weird, right?”

Once inside, Aladin wasted no time asking Liam if he truly was too sick to attend the first two nights of celebration, asking, “You don’t want to be with us or what?”

Liam insists he was dealing with a stomach bug, but upon being pressed, told him, “It’s not that you’ve offended me. That’s the way I’ve always been with my mother’s past relationships. And you’re not any different, so I’m just gonna leave it at that.”

Aladin looked put off by the sentiment of his new stepson, but what Liam later said to the camera was even less welcoming.

“I don’t like Aladin, but there’s just no way that I can convey that without coming across as rude or mean or as just an overall d—,” he admitted.

Liam’s attitude towards Aladin had social media all worked up:

Liam really just played the “YOURE NOT MY REAL DAD” card on someone who was 7 when he was born…. he doesn’t want to be your dad 😂😂😂 #90dayfiancetheotherway — 👹 (@whatsursignb) September 24, 2019

I wldnt want my mom moving to the mid east and marrying a 20 ish yo man, but Aladin has been nothing but nice to Liam and he’s acting like a lil bitch twd him. #90dayfiancetheotherway — Pinky (@Pinky81949548) September 24, 2019

Again, Liam could’ve kept his ass in Florida. Why do just half way around the world to throw a temper tantrum? #90DayFiance #90dayfiancetheotherway pic.twitter.com/v7lwaLcrrl — WhatTheWhat (@WhatThe18708872) September 24, 2019

