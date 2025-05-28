4 Outrageous ‘Masked Singer’ Reveals We’ll Never Recover From

The Masked Singer never fails to pull out new stunts and surprises every season!

Even with all the clues helping viewers to determine each masked celebrity contestant’s true identity, some reveals just can’t be predicted.

Keep reading for the four most outrageous unmaskings that totally shocked us.

4. Wendy Williams

Leave it to Wendy Williams to pull off a truly memorable run on The Masked Singer in just one episode.

Diguised as Lips, the TV and radio personality’s performance of “Native New Yorker” by Odyssey during Season 4 is easily one of the greatest moments in The Masked Singer history — and her reveal that same episode is just as iconic.



If the audience’s thrilled reactions didn’t say it all, judge Ken Jeong also couldn’t handle Williams’ immediate pot-stirring as she asked host Nick Cannon if he would ever get back with Mariah Carey.

3. Mickey Rourke

Mickey Rourke’s self-unmasking may have been a little less spontaneous than it was portrayed on the show, but the impact of the actor throwing his Gremlin mask into the crowd is undeniable.



Rourke’s Season 4 performance of “Stand by Me” was largely unintelligible, and he clearly was over competing on the singing competition, telling Cannon that he only showed up for the season because he was “in the neighborhood” and had seen “like, four episodes” of the show before.

2. Kemit the Frog

Kermit the Frog’s unmasking as Snail changed the game forever, as the Season 5 premiere reveal set the precedent for other non-human competitors.

Leave it to a Muppet to star in the most dramatic and delighful unmasking after his performance of “You Make My Dreams (Come True)” by Hall & Oates. As the Snail’s hat was removed to reveal the celebrity hiding within, the audience and judges were shocked to see nothing but an empty costume — until Kermit’s two green hands arose from within Snail’s shell to announce his identity. Who doesn’t love a surprise Kermit cameo?

1. Rudy Giuliani

When it comes to The Masked Singer reveals, Rudy Giuliani’s is by far the wildest in terms of controversy.

Teased as “the biggest event in Masked Singer history,” the Season 7 unmasking of the former New York City mayor and personal attorney for President Donald Trump as Jack in the Box was certainly polarizing. Even Jeong left the stage as he was heard telling someone he was “done” upon seeing Giuliani’s face.

